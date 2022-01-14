Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.71

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.71 and traded as high as C$67.84. Altus Group shares last traded at C$67.29, with a volume of 50,231 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

