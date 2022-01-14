Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amcor were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

