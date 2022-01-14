American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Down 0%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) shares fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20. 759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,416,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.