American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period.

NYSE AEO opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

