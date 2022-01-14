American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as low as C$3.75. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 45,399 shares traded.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$295.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,441,396. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

