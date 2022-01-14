Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 77.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.