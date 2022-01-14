Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,554,400 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.97.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

