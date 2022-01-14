Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Campbell Soup.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.