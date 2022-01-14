Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

