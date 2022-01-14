Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Century Casinos also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.86. 196,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 81.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.