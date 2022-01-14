Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $329.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.30 million and the lowest is $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

