Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 55.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 27.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.