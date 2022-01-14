Analysts Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report sales of $167.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.33 million to $168.70 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $647.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $649.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $679.08 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $682.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.45. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

