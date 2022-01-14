Analyzing Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Golar LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Golar LNG 1 1 2 0 2.25

Golar LNG has a consensus target price of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Golar LNG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Golar LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Golar LNG 91.19% 0.12% 0.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Golar LNG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golar LNG $438.64 million 3.53 -$273.56 million $3.77 3.73

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golar LNG.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG. The Power segment integrated LNG based downstream solutions, through the ownership and operation of FSRUs and associated terminal and power generation infrastructure. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

