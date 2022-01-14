Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $643.63

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 643.63 ($8.74) and traded as low as GBX 602.60 ($8.18). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 605 ($8.21), with a volume of 10,480 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Anpario in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.86) target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.59 million and a PE ratio of 31.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 614.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 643.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

