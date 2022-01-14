Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, an increase of 226.6% from the December 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 867.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Appen has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

