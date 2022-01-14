Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,448,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACA opened at $52.25 on Friday. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

