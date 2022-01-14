ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.92. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,149. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

