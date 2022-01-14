ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $71.48. 401,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775,222. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

