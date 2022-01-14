ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.51. 473,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,257,312. The firm has a market cap of $916.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

