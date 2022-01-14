Argon Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $163,012.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,361,747 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

