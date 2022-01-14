Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.01. 5,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 847,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,400 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

