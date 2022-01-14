Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

