Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL opened at $4.38 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $319.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

