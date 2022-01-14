Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.28 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.