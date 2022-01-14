Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.85

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.85 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.24). Avation shares last traded at GBX 92.99 ($1.26), with a volume of 4,883 shares changing hands.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($2.02) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £64.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

