Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,850.22

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,850.22 ($25.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,108 ($15.04). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.75), with a volume of 122,453 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,205.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,850.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.64%.

In related news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.71), for a total value of £74,244.69 ($100,780.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,257 shares of company stock worth $2,131,404.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

