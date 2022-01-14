AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:APMIU) Trading 0.1% Higher

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000.

