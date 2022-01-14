Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $325.21

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.21 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 339.20 ($4.60). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.60), with a volume of 328,809 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.26) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.78) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.18) to GBX 400 ($5.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.20 ($4.75).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 325.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

