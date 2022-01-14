Banano Market Cap Hits $21.58 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Banano has a total market cap of $21.58 million and approximately $97,290.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,571,411 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.