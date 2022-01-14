Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,799 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Banc of California worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $21.40 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

