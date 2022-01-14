Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.19

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $19.05. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 112,605 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth $270,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

