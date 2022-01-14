Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003285 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $4,862.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,648 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

