Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245,056 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.51% of Benefitfocus worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

BNFT stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $356.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

