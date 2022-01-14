BetterBetting 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00057618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

