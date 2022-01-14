Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

