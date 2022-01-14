BlackHat (BLKC) One Day Volume Hits $271,294.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $985,114.63 and $271,294.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.56 or 0.07674115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,949.55 or 0.99771071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069351 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.