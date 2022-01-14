BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Trading Down 0.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 118,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 145,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.