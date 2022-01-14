BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $23.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $844.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,135. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $918.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.15 by $0.27. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.