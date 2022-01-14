Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 1%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 201,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 228,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$147.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.15.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 97 patented and 17 unpatented claims covering an area of 4.5 square kilometers located in the Silver State of Nevada.

