Blockpass Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $318,544.54 and $3,619.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.