BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $8,212.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.