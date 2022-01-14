BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $392.50

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 392.50 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 402.50 ($5.46), with a volume of 21970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 495.96.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

