Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein Sells 77,484 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Beth Tamara Gerstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. 1,296,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,378. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $412,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.