Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Sells $2,867,546.74 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,378. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

