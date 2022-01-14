Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. Sells 91,202 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,378. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRLT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

