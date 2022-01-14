Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $934.51

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 934.51 ($12.69) and traded as high as GBX 939 ($12.75). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 934.50 ($12.68), with a volume of 181,457 shares traded.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.30) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.59) to GBX 1,120 ($15.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.39) to GBX 870 ($11.81) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.90) to GBX 935 ($12.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 996.88 ($13.53).

Get Britvic alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 910.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 934.51. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.20), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($342,296.05). In the last three months, insiders bought 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,785.

Britvic Company Profile (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.