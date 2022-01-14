Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 14.0% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,561. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.68.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.