Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after buying an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB opened at $36.83 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

