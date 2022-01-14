Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 99.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Paycom Software by 647.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $8.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.99. 873,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.06. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

