Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report $21.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $150.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.23 million to $151.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $112.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

RIGL stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.